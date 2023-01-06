Anzeige
WKN: 856331 ISIN: US9633201069 Ticker-Symbol: WHR 
Tradegate
06.01.23
13:23 Uhr
143,56 Euro
+1,16
+0,81 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
142,28142,5420:14
142,28142,5420:14
ACCESSWIRE
06.01.2023 | 19:50
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Whirlpool Corporation Celebrates 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Achievements

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2023 / Whirlpool Corporation:

As we continue our vision of improving life at home for our consumers around the world, let's take a look back at our 2022 Year in Review.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit, Yummly and InSinkErator. In 2021, the company reported approximately $22 billion in annual sales, 69,000 employees and 54 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whirlpool Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Whirlpool Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734349/Whirlpool-Corporation-Celebrates-2022-Environmental-Social-and-Governance-Achievements

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
