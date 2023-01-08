Vienna Stock Exchange: In the month of December 2022, the Vienna Stock Exchange recorded an equity turnover of Euro 4.08 bn. In the stock exchange year 2022, the total trading volume amounted to Euro 72.07 bn and is therefore roughly at the high level of the previous year (Jan-Dec 2021: Euro 73.40 bn). ATX TR: weekly performance: 4.67% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (02/01/2023)

