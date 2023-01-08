Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order from Wisewoods Co., Ltd to supply another pressurized refining system - the second from ANDRITZ - to its mill in Phetchaburi, Thailand. Start-up is scheduled for the first half year in 2024. The new fiber preparation system will feature a capacity of 30 tons per hour and process rubber wood for production of high-quality MDF- (Medium Density Fiber) board.Andritz: weekly performance: 3.27% OMV: Zenith Energy, the energy company with proven revenue generating production, exploration and development assets in Africa and Europe, announce that a company in which it holds a 49% interest, Zenith Energy Netherlands B.V. ("Zenith Netherlands") has entered into a share purchase agreement with OMV Exploration and ...

