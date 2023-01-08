Austrian Post: Austrian Post sums up the parcel year 2022: After a 5 percent decline in parcel volumes in the first half of the year, the second half of the year was positive with growth of around 2 percent. With a total of 182 million parcels transported, Austrian Post almost reached the level of the previous year (184 million parcels). For 2023, Swiss Post expects the trend that emerged in the second half of the year to continue and expects parcel volumes to increase in the low single-digit percentage range.Österreichische Post: weekly performance: 10.03% (From the 21st Austria weekly https://www.boerse-social.com/21staustria (04/01/2023)

