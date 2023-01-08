RHI Magnesita: RHI Magnesita announced the completion of the acquisition of the Indian refractory business of Dalmia Bharat Refractories Limited (DBRL) via a Share Swap Agreement. Consequently, Dalmia OCL Limited (DOCL), the Indian refractory business of DBRL, stands as a 100% subsidiary of RHI Magnesita India Limited, effective the same day. DOCL is one of India's leading refractory players and a long-term trusted partner to customers in the region. Stefan Borgas, CEO of RHI Magnesita, said: "The integration of DOCL into our RHI Magnesita India business will result in us further strengthening our position as a responsible market leader in India, building it as the growth hub for the wider region. We are investing in technological advancement across the value chain to make ...

