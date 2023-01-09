Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that Jean-Paul Clozel, Chief Executive Officer of Idorsia, will present at the 41st J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 9, 2023, at 17:15 Pacific Standard Time / 02:15 Central European Time. The conference will take place at the Westin St. Francis hotel in San Francisco, USA.

Jean-Paul will describe how Idorsia is building momentum to become a leading mid-sized biopharmaceutical company. The presentation will cover the launch of the company's first products, PIVLAZ (clazosentan) in Japan and QUVIVIQ (daridorexant) in the US and Europe. He will also present opportunities for future growth coming from the clinical development pipeline, including the recent filing of a new drug application for aprocitentan with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the eagerly anticipated Phase 3 REACT clinical results expected in the near-term, and the progress made with other late-stage assets. Follow this link (https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare23/sessions/43752-idorsia-pharmaceuticals/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true) to access the audio stream and find the presentation available here (https://www.idorsia.com/documents/com/fact-sheets-presentations/2023-idorsia-at-jpm.pdf).

Jean-Paul Clozel MD and Chief Executive Officer of Idorsia commented:

"Our achievements in 2022 provide the foundation for our success in 2023. QUVIVIQ is on track to become the leading global brand in insomnia. The feedback from physicians has been overwhelmingly positive. In the US, the team has done a great job in creating awareness and demand with patients and physicians alike. We now need to conclude the access discussions in 2023 to translate the strong and growing demand into revenue. Meanwhile, Germany and Italy are off to a great start, and we expect to see additional European countries launching QUVIVIQ during 2023, as well as the regulatory decision in Canada. Following the excellent Phase 3 results in Japan, I also expect the filing of the daridorexant Japanese NDA."

Jean-Paul continued:

"PIVLAZ has had a great start in Japan with around 95% of the target accounts now ordering and around 25% of patients suffering from an aSAH in November receiving PIVLAZ. I am very eager to see the results for clazosentan in the global REACT study which are expected in the coming weeks."

Expected highlights in 2023

Secure additional funding through non-equity dilutive instruments to narrow the funding gap

Secure broader payer coverage for QUVIVIQ (daridorexant) in the US - removing an important barrier to prescribing †

Commercial launch of QUVIVIQ (daridorexant) in additional European countries, regulatory decision in Canada, and new drug application for daridorexant in Japan

Results of REACT, the Phase 3 study with clazosentan for the prevention of cerebral vasospasm associated with aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage outside of Japan

Marketing authorization application (MAA) for aprocitentan for difficult-to-treat hypertension

FDA decision for the NDA for aprocitentan for difficult-to-treat hypertension

†Effective January 15, 2023, QUVIVIQ will be covered at parity to the other branded dual orexin receptor antagonist (DORA) products for the Express Scripts National Preferred Formulary (NPF).

Jean-Paul commented on the pipeline:

"The pipeline has also progressed in 2022. The positive results with aprocitentan were rapidly analyzed and documented to achieve the US NDA before the end of 2022. This puts us in a good position for other regulatory filings in the coming months and the decision from the FDA before the end of 2023. Our Phase 3 SOS-AMI study investigating selatogrel for the treatment of heart attack has now exceeded 2,800 patients and recruitment will ramp up in 2023, we are encouraged that the patient education material and device is performing well. Having opened recruitment into the Phase 3 OPUS program investigating cenerimod for lupus in December 2022, I expect great interest from patients to participate and it should take off in 2023."

Jean-Paul concluded:

"For me, a very important aspect to our long-term success is that our drug discovery engine continues to deliver innovative products to the clinical development pipeline. I'm pleased to have a new compound entering the clinic this year and am very excited by what I see coming through from the drug discovery team. These highlights are perfect examples of how we have created a solid foundation in 2022 to succeed in 2023 and for our team to see the fruits of all our labors."

Idorsia's portfolio



Compound Mechanism of action Target indication Status PIVLAZ (clazosentan) Endothelin

receptor antagonist Cerebral vasospasm assoc. aSAH Commercially available in Japan; Global Phase 3 complete - results expected Q1 2023 QUVIVIQ (daridorexant) Dual orexin

receptor antagonist Insomnia Commercially available in the US, and the first countries in Europe; Approved in the UK and Switzerland; Under review in Canada; Phase 3 in Japan successful - filing expected in H2 2023; Phase 2 in pediatric insomnia - recruiting Aprocitentan* Dual endothelin

receptor antagonist Difficult-to-control hypertension NDA under review in US, other country filings in preparation Lucerastat Glucosylceramide

synthase inhibitor Fabry disease Phase 3 primary endpoint not met; Open Label Extension ongoing Selatogrel P2Y 12 inhibitor Suspected acute

myocardial infarction Phase 3 recruiting Cenerimod S1P 1 receptor

modulator Systemic lupus

erythematosus Phase 3 recruiting ACT-1004-1239 ACKR3 / CXCR7

antagonist Multiple sclerosis Phase 2 in preparation Sinbaglustat GBA2/GCS inhibitor Rare lysosomal storage disorders Phase 1 complete ACT-1014-6470 C5aR1 antagonist Immune-mediated

disorders Phase 1 ACT-777991 CXCR3 antagonist Recent-onset Type 1

diabetes Phase 1 IDOR-1117-2520 Undisclosed Immune-mediated

disorders Phase 1

* In collaboration with Janssen Biotech to jointly develop aprocitentan, Janssen Biotech has sole commercialization rights worldwide

Neurocrine Biosciences has a global license to develop and commercialize ACT-709478 (NBI-827104), Idorsia's novel T-type calcium channel blocker. ACT-709478 was investigated in a Phase 2 study for the treatment of a rare form of pediatric epilepsy. The study did not meet the primary endpoint. ACT-709478 was generally well tolerated. Neurocrine continues to analyze the data generated in the study to determine next steps.

Further details including the current status of each project in our portfolio can be found in our innovation fact sheet (https://www.idorsia.com/documents/com/fact-sheets-presentations/fs-innovation-portfolio.pdf).

Creation of Treasury Shares

The Company today reports that it has created 10,000,000 treasury shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.05 each, thereby increasing its registered share capital from CHF 8,848,349.75 to CHF 9,348,349.75. The new shares, created on January 6, 2023, out of the Company's authorized share capital, were subscribed at nominal value by Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary, and are expected to be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange on or around January 9, 2023. With this increase, the Company now holds treasury shares that can be used in a cash preservative manner for potential share-based compensation, effective fund raising, or business development purposes.

