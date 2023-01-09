Anzeige
Montag, 09.01.2023
WKN: A2ALZS ISIN: FR0013181864 Ticker-Symbol: GDGE 
Tradegate
06.01.23
17:28 Uhr
0,651 Euro
-0,013
-2,02 %
CGG Commences 7700 km2 Foz do Amazonas 3D Seismic Reimaging Project of Existing Public Data

Paris, France - January 9, 2022

CGG has announced the start of a new Foz do Amazonas 3D seismic reimaging project, aimed at supporting Brazil's Permanent Offer initiative in the Equatorial Margin. The project, supported by industry funding, is expected to complete by the end of 2023, with fast-track products available by June.

The reimaging project will merge over 7700 km2 of existing public 3D seismic data in the Foz do Amazonas basin. The area has a rich network of turbiditic fans and channels made attractive by its geologic proximity to Guyana and Suriname and the recent success stories along the South Atlantic conjugate margins of West Africa.

Dechun Lin, EVP, Earth Data, said: "The Fozdo Amazonas 3D reimaging project will benefit from ourin-depthknowledge of the Equatorial Margin andfurther expandour 3D data library offshore Brazil, which is already the most comprehensive in the industry. By applying our unmatched imaging technology, such as ourexclusive time-lag FWI, ourexperts in our Rio Subsurface Imaging center will deliver ultramodern high-resolution imagesfor a better understanding of the untapped potential of the vastly underexplored Equatorial Margin."

About CGG

CGG) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,300 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations

Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com (mailto:christophe.barnini@cgg.com)

Attachment

  • CGG Commences7700km2 Foz do Amazonas 3D Seismic Reimaging Project (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/995c593d-1156-44ef-8cc1-e02e811e3746)

