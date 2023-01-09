Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2023) - Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77i) ("Boosh" or the "Company" ), a premier plant-based brand in the "better for you" food sector, is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its current financing.

The Company has closed on subscriptions of $330,000. The Company will be issuing 6,600,000 common shares at a price of $0.05 per share. The above total includes $100,000 from the Company's CEO Connie Marples.

The Company expects to close the remainder of the financing in the next two to three weeks.

The Company also announces Marion McGrath has resigned as officer and corporate secretary, effective immediately. Boosh would like to thank Ms. McGrath for her contribution to the company and wishes her well with her future endeavours. Robert Hall, advisor to the company, will be appointed as officer and Frank Kordy will be appointed as corporate secretary.

Connie Marples

Founder/CEO

connie@booshfood.com

Telephone: 778 840 1700

www.Booshfood.com

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:



Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com) offers high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. Through a separate subsidiary, Beautiful Beanfields, (www.beanfields.com) the Company owns Beanfields, a plant-based chip brand sold in over 7,000 stores throughout North America. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

