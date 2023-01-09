Expereo, the world's leading provider of managed network solutions, welcomes into its ranks Amory Somers Vine, Director of Customer Experience. The recent appointment comes as Expereo executes a global investment strategy to further tailor its customer experience in all regions, while maintaining the same best-in-class service around the world.

Somers Vine joins Expereo from NTT Ltd where she created and led their global Client Experience Insight Center of Excellence. By aligning client outcomes with data analytics and broader client insight, her team built a 360-degree view of key clients and segments. She has a proven track record of building business-relevant functions that deliver factual, contextual, and actionable intelligence, putting customers at the center of decision-making.

"I believe that the purposeful design of connected employee and client experiences drives business and financial impact," Somers Vine says. "This means focusing on opportunities for continuous business improvement through feedback, using process orientation, data-led decision making, digital automation, and collaboration to build client experience and insight capabilities that can be leveraged across the organization."

Ben Elms, Chief Revenue Officer at Expereo, comments: "Amory's expertise in building customer experiences backed by data-driven insights makes her the perfect candidate to drive Expereo's customer experience on a regional and global level. I could not be more excited to have her join our team. This marks the start of a great partnership as we take Expereo to new heights in 2023 keeping customers at the heart of our business."

The announcement to bring on Somers Vine comes after a year of dynamic expansion for Expereo, as they continue to invest in their teams to create a seamless client experience and meet their customers' need for reliable connectivity with agile, tailored solutions, no matter where they are in the world.

