Montag, 09.01.2023
GlobeNewswire
09.01.2023 | 08:10
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 02/2023

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-01-09 08:00 CET --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A        Buyback       TLN  
   26.09.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.01.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   31.03.2023                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   09.01.2023 Panevežio statybos trestas PTR1L  Extraordinary    VLN  
                           General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  09.01.2023 - Enefit Green EGR1T         Sales figures    TLN  
   13.01.2023                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   09.01.2023 EfTEN United Property Fund /    Dividend ex-date   TLN  
          EfTEN Capital EFCUPFFT                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   09.01.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGCB24029B LTGNB24029B      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.01.2023 TextMagic MAGIC          Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.01.2023 Kauno energija KNR1L        Extraordinary    VLN  
                           General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.01.2023 EfTEN United Property Fund /    Dividend record   TLN  
          EfTEN Capital EFCUPFFT       date           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   10.01.2023 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L      Sales figures    VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.01.2023 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T        Sales figures    TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   13.01.2023 Pro Kapital Grupp PKGB080024A   Coupon payment date TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   13.01.2023 Novaturas NTU1L          Sales figures    VLN  



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
