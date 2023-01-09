Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 02/2023

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-01-09 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.11.2022 - PRFoods PRFB062525A Buyback TLN 26.09.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.01.2023 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.03.2023 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.01.2023 Panevežio statybos trestas PTR1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.01.2023 - Enefit Green EGR1T Sales figures TLN 13.01.2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.01.2023 EfTEN United Property Fund / Dividend ex-date TLN EfTEN Capital EFCUPFFT -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.01.2023 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB24029B LTGNB24029B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.01.2023 TextMagic MAGIC Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.01.2023 Kauno energija KNR1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.01.2023 EfTEN United Property Fund / Dividend record TLN EfTEN Capital EFCUPFFT date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.01.2023 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.01.2023 Ekspress Grupp EEG1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.01.2023 Pro Kapital Grupp PKGB080024A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.01.2023 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.