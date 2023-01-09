DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to Trading on the AQSE Main Market

The following securities will be admitted to trading on the AQSE Main Market, transferring from the AQSE Growth Market, with effect from 08:00, today 09/01/2023:

Name of Issuer: Hydrogen Utopia International PLC

Securities: Ordinary Shares

ISIN: GB00BMFR8J48

Symbol: HUI

