Das Instrument 9FY CA38150M1095 GOLDPLAY MINING INC EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.01.2023

The instrument 9FY CA38150M1095 GOLDPLAY MINING INC EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 10.01.2023



Das Instrument 28L SE0005962206 PEPTONIC MEDICAL EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 10.01.2023

The instrument 28L SE0005962206 PEPTONIC MEDICAL EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 09.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 10.01.2023



Das Instrument 7ZV FR0004155687 MASTRAD EO-,02 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 09.01.2023

The instrument 7ZV FR0004155687 MASTRAD EO-,02 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 09.01.2023

