Austria joined the gigawatt club last year after deploying more than 1,000 MW of solar for the first time. It has now reached more than 4.2 GW of cumulative installed PV capacity.Austria has joined the group of nations that have installed at least 1 GW of solar capacity in a single year. Figures from the local solar association, PV Austria, show that 1.4 GW of PV were newly installed last year. "The final results will be available only from next summer," a PV Austria spokesperson told pv magazine. Austria installed 740 MW of new PV systems in 2021, 341 MW in 2020, and 247 MW in 2019. If the new ...

