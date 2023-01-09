

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Impax Asset Management Group plc (IPX.L) said, on 31 December 2022, its AUM totalled 37.9 billion pounds, an increase of 6.4% for the quarter, which included net inflows of 797 million pounds.



Ian Simm, Chief Executive, said: 'Although inflation and geopolitical tensions continue to weigh on market sentiment, Impax has delivered a robust quarter, recording positive net inflows and AUM growth during the period. The company's focus on investing in resilient businesses that are well positioned to benefit from the transition to a more sustainable economy continues to appeal to asset owners and their advisers globally.'



