The funding will support the development of INO-02 a new long-acting therapeutic approach to modulate the TREM-1 pathway.

Inotrem, an advanced clinical stage biotech company specialized in immunotherapies for acute and chronic inflammatory syndromes, announced today it received funding from the Crohn's Colitis Foundation's IBD Ventures under a program to accelerate research and development that aim to improve the quality of life for patients with IBD. The funding will support the development of a new therapeutic approach in IBD focusing on the TREM-1 pathway.

The funding follows a R&D collaboration between Inotrem, and the Crohn's Colitis Foundation announced in April 2022. The R&D collaboration seeks to pave the way of a personalized medicine approach in IBD patients based on TREM-1. Under the terms of the agreement, Inotrem has access to data and bio-samples from Foundation's IBD Plexus®, which is the largest IBD database in the US with data from over 25,000 patients. Lasting over 18 months, the project will be a cornerstone in the design of Inotrem's first-in-human clinical study with INO-02.

There are today 10 million people worldwide suffering from IBD, and the need for new therapeutic options remains very strong. Approximately 30% of patients are unresponsive to existing therapies and even among the initial responders, in up to 10% the drugs lose efficacy over time. For a decade, Inotrem has been elucidating the biology of TREM-1 as a regulator of the immune response in both acute as well as chronic inflammatory diseases. TREM-1 is a potential important contributor to IBD pathophysiology and targeting this pathway may offer a new treatment option for IBD patients with immune dysregulation.

"We are grateful for the support of such a well-respected organization as The Crohn's Colitis Foundation. This funding will help us to expand our patented technology platform centered around the TREM-1 pathway and dedicated to developing new therapies for chronic inflammatory syndromes next to our existing modalities for acute diseases," indicates Sven Zimmermann, CEO of Inotrem.

"Beyond the financial support, this is a strong recognition of Inotrem's scientific leadership regarding the role of the TREM-1 pathway in inflammatory processes as well as our robust therapeutic approaches targeting that biological target," says Marc Derive, Chief Scientific Officer and Cofounder of Inotrem.

About Inotrem

Inotrem S.A. is an advanced clinical stage biotech company specialized in immunotherapies for acute and chronic inflammatory syndromes. The company has developed a new concept of immunomodulation that targets the TREM-1 pathway to control unbalanced inflammatory responses. Through its proprietary technology platform, Inotrem has developed the first-in-class TREM-1 inhibitor, nangibotide, with potential applications in a number of therapeutic indications such as septic shock and myocardial infarction. In parallel, Inotrem has also launched another program to develop a new therapeutic modality targeting chronic inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2013 by Dr Jean-Jacques Garaud, a former head of research and early development at the Roche Group, Prof. Sebastien Gibot and Dr Marc Derive. Inotrem is supported by leading European and North American investors. www.inotrem.com

About the Crohn's Colitis Foundation

The Crohn's Colitis Foundation is the leading non-profit organization focused on both research and patient support for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), with the mission of curing Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, and of improving the quality of life of the millions of Americans living with IBD. The Foundation's work is dramatically accelerating the research process through investment in research initiatives, while also providing extensive educational and support resources for patients and their families, medical professionals, and the public. For more information, visit crohnscolitisfoundation.org, call 888-694-8872, or email info@crohnscolitisfoundation.org.

