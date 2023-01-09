Cargotec Corporation: Hiab receives large order for WALTCO tail lifts from national retailer in the US

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 9 JANUARY 2023 AT 10:00 AM EET

Hiab, part of Cargotec, has received a large order of almost EUR 4 million for WALTCO tail lifts from a US national retailer. The tail lifts ordered are premium heavy duty WALTCO WDV railgates designed for ease of operation, reliability and low maintenance requirements. The order was booked in Cargotec's Q4 2022 order intake with deliveries being made during 2023.

The customer has 25 distribution centres across the US and operates retail stores in 47 states. They became a WALTCO customer eighteen years ago when they first introduced liftgates to their vehicle fleet.

"For almost twenty years WALTCO has delivered safe, efficient and reliable performance to this customer, supported by our US-wide service network. We are very happy to be recognised for this and looking forward to deepening our relationship following this new large order," says Martin Saint, Vice President, Sales & Product Management, Tail Lifts, Hiab.

The WALTCO WDVrailgate's innovative design ensures ease of operation and low maintenance requirements. The reliable performance is supported by the hydraulic circuit design and automatic self-levelling system that allow the load to be offset without compromising capacity, and the platform lifts parallel to the truck bed, even on uneven road surfaces. The WDV provides safer operation with platform warning lights that automatically flash when the liftgate is in operation and a ridged aluminium knurled surface creating a non-slip environment.

WALTCO WDV railgates are available in lifting capacities of 3,500 lb., 4,500 lb., 5,500 lb. and 6,600 lb.



Further information:

Martin Saint, Vice President, Sales & Product Management, Tail Lifts, Hiab, m: +1 330 630 7740, martin.saint@hiab.com

Nils Gjerstad, Senior Communication Manager, Hiab, m: +46 706 005 288, nils.gjerstad@hiab.com



About Hiab

Hiab is a leading provider of smart and sustainable load handling solutions. We are committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. Hiab's premium equipment includes HIAB, EFFER and ARGOS loader cranes, MOFFETT and PRINCETON truck mounted forklifts, LOGLIFT forestry cranes, JONSERED recycling cranes, MULTILIFT skiploaders and hooklifts, GALFAB roll-off cable hoists, and tail lifts under the ZEPRO, DEL and WALTCO brands. As the industry pioneer, Hiab continues to make load handling smarter, safer and more sustainable to build a better tomorrow. www.hiab.com

Hiab is part of Cargotec Corporation. Cargotec

