Respiri has started patient onboarding for a major North Carolina (NC)-based healthcare organisation (the initial contract was signed in August 2022). The agreement applies to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) patients for the full service wheezo remote patient monitoring (RPM) programme. We believe positive feedback or a strong display of utility from initial patients will generate an opportunity to accelerate wheezo's adoption across broader healthcare groups, in line with commercialisation efforts. Our valuation is unchanged at A$0.24 per share.

