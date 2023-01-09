Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
London, January 9
[09.01.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.01.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|23,379,000.00
|EUR
|0
|203,069,951.60
|8.686
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.01.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|882,812.58
|87.5806
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.01.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,178,600.00
|EUR
|0
|117,170,528.64
|99.415
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.01.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|134,202.00
|USD
|0
|14,247,253.91
|106.1628
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.01.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|57,519.00
|GBP
|0
|6,009,675.53
|104.4816
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.01.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|113,641.00
|EUR
|0
|11,632,674.89
|102.3634
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.01.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|42,189.00
|CHF
|0
|4,111,918.84
|97.4642
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.01.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,985,618.00
|EUR
|0
|62,506,875.33
|8.9479
