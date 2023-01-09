

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Renault Group (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) announced the success of its Renaulution Shareplan for Group employees. The plan included the attribution of 6 free shares to all eligible employees in 29 countries, and an additional offer in 21 countries to acquire shares at a 30% reduction, at a price of 22.02 euros. In total, this will enable the transfer to employees of approximately 2,698,190 additional shares, representing 0.91% of Renault SA's share capital, held through an employee mutual fund.



Under the plan, the contributions offered by Renault Group amount to more than 812,608 shares which will be given free of charge to the Group's 95,396 employees on 7 February 2023.



'The Group's employees will hold approximately 4.7% of the capital at the end of the Renaulution Shareplan operation. This is another important step in our ambition to reach 10% employee ownership by 2030,' said Luca de Meo, CEO.



