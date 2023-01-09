DJ Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc (KRW LN) Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jan-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 06-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 56.8058
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1911630
CODE: KRW LN
ISIN: LU1900066975
