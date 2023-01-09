

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's trade deficit in November widened from the same month last year, as imports rose more than exports, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 352 million in November from EUR 133 million in the same month last year. In October, the trade deficit was EUR 240 million.



Exports was unchanged on a year-on-year basis in November, after a 12.0 percent rise in October.



Imports rose 12.0 percent annually in November, after a 15.0 percent increase in the previous month.



'The decline was significantly influenced by a drop in imports of goods and raw materials from Russia and Belarus,' Evelin Puura, a leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.



The main export partners of the country were Finland, Latvia and Sweden, and the major import partners were Finland, Latvia and Lithuania.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de