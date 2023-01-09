Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2023) - CARLYLE COMMODITIES CORP. (CSE: CCC) (FSE: BJ4) (OTC PINK: DLRYF) ("Carlyle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective January 8, 2023, the Company has engaged Paycore Enterprises Ltd. ("Paycore"). The Company has requested Paycore to complete a minimum of 3000 meters of NQ surface diamond drilling at the Company's 100% owned Newton gold silver project (the "Newton Project") for the 2023 Phase 1 drill program west of Williams Lake, British Columbia.

Paycore was founded in 2008 as an Independent Contractor servicing the mineral exploration industry in British Columbia, Western Canada, and across North America. Today, Paycore is a multi-faceted service company providing not only diamond drilling services to the mineral exploration industry, but a full complement of drilling equipment to service various other industries within Western Canada.

The Company is also pleased to announce it has mobilized its Phase 1 exploration crew to the Newton Project site. Over the coming days, the Hardline Exploration Corp.'s ("Hardline") crew, led by Carlyle Director and VP of Exploration, Jeremy Hanson, will be taking time to prepare and finalize the initial targets for Phase 1 drilling, expected to begin in coming days.

Mr. Jeremy Hanson, commented: "We're excited to be back at the Newton Project finalizing preparations ahead of commencing our highly anticipated Phase 1 diamond drill program. Hardline and Paycore have a long and successful working relationship together which adds further confidence to our expanding Carlyle team."

The Company expects to provide further detailed updates to the Phase 1 drill program as the program progesses.

About Carlyle

Carlyle is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Carlyle owns 100% of the Newton Project in the Clinton Mining Division of B.C. and is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "CCC".

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

CARLYLE COMMODITIES CORP.

"Morgan Good"

Morgan Good

President and Chief Executive Officer

