DJ Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Global High Yield Sustainable Exposure UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 06-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.0755

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 232574

CODE: GHYU LN

ISIN: LU2099295466

