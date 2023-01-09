Anzeige
Montag, 09.01.2023
GlobeNewswire
09.01.2023 | 10:22
Nasdaq continued to lead the way in European SME listings and trading in 2022

-- Nasdaq Stockholm most successful listings venue, Nasdaq First North remains
   the leading SME exchange in Europe in 2022

Stockholm, January 9, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today presented its yearly
statistics for Nasdaq's European markets. Despite a highly turbulent macro
environment fueled by several unforseen external events in 2022, the Nordic and
Baltic regions maintained the leadership position in several key areas,
including SME listings. With 41 listings, Nasdaq Stockholm also remained the
most successful listings venue in Europe in 2022. 

Maintaining Nasdaq's Position as a Leading European Listings Hub

Despite lower numbers in both capital raised and number of listings relative to
the extraordinary 2021, Nasdaq remains a leading European exchange group in
terms of number of new listings on its markets. In total, the Nasdaq equity
markets in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and the Baltic countries welcomed
74 new listings, including 38 initial public offerings (IPOs), raising a total
of EUR 762 million in risk capital. With 48 new companies welcomed in 2022,
Nasdaq First North (Nasdaq's growth market in Europe) remains the premier SME
market in Europe. 

"Despite an extraordinary and in many ways challenging 2022, with war in
Europe, turbulent energy markets and rising inflation, Nasdaq has been able to
maintain its position as a leading listings venue in Europe Nasdaq's European
markets remain an attractive source of capital, and we continue to be the
public market-of-choice for companies and investors alike across Northern
Europe," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. 

The biggest IPOs in terms of raised capital was Engcon AB (EUR 170 million),
and the biggest listing per market cap was the dual-listing of Finnish Sampo
Group on Nasdaq Stockholm (EUR 25.7 billion). Another key milestone was the
switch of Embracer (market cap: EUR 5.7 billion) from First North to the Main
Market. 

"Throughout an extremely turbulent market environment, our team has worked
tirelessly to keep driving our technology leadership, marketplace excellence
and strong commitment to sustainability in order to create a world class
capital market offering for both companies and investors in times of
uncertainty said Bjørn Sibbern, President, European Markets at Nasdaq. "In 2023
we will continue to work together with our clients in order to build and
further evolve some of the best performing markets in the world." 

ESG expansion and robust growth for Puro.earth

In 2022, Nasdaq continued to invest in strengthening its environmental, social
and governance (ESG) capabilities. Nasdaq majority-owned carbon removal
platform Puro.earth's trading volumes for CO2 removal certificates (CORCs)
increased by 250 % and the trading value by 350 % compared to the year before. 

In March 2022, Nasdaq launched the world's first commodity reference price
indexes which track the price of removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere
and follow the price of Carbon Removal Certificates (CORCs) issued by
Puro.earth. To further underscore the potential of carbon removal as a way of
reaching net-zero, Nasdaq and Puro.earth were both represented at the United
Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, in
November. 

Additionally, new listings on the Nordic Sustainable Debt Markets grew by 11 %
compared to 2021. The total volume of bonds listed on the Nordic & Baltic
Sustainable Debt Markets grew by 23 % to EUR 48.2 billion by the end of 2022. 

Maintaining market share and Nordic trading leadership despite lower trading
volumes 

Following the general market trend, Nasdaq saw trading volumes in most of its
European markets facing challenges in 2022, and equity trading decreased 10.8 %
to a daily average volume of EUR 3.6 billion across all markets. Nasdaq
maintained a market share of 72 % during the year of lit and auction trading in
its listed shares and continued to reinforce its leadership in the Nordic
derivatives market. This includes Norway, where Nasdaq has managed to achieve a
55 % market share in single stock options. Throughout 2022, Nasdaq launched a
number of products and services to further support the trading community,
including options on the OMXS30 ESG index. 



For more details and milestones on Nasdaq's European market operations in 2022,
please see below. 



About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Media Contact
Erik Gruvfors
+ 46 73 449 78 12
erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com



SELECTED 2022 EUROPEAN HIGHLIGHTS

LISTINGS

 -- Nasdaq welcomed 74 equity new listings (among them 38 initial public
   offerings), raising a total of EUR 762.3 million . Furthermore, 12
   companies switched from Nasdaq First North to Nasdaq Main Market. The
   achievement keeps Nasdaq Stockholm in the position as the leading European
   listing venue, with the highest number of listings in Europe in 2022 A
   total of 1,251 companies are currently listed at Nasdaq in Europe.
 -- Market by market, Nasdaq Stockholm had 41 listings, Nasdaq Helsinki 9
   listings, Nasdaq Copenhagen 2 listings, Nasdaq Iceland 4 listings, Nasdaq
   Tallinn 5 listings and Nasdaq Riga 1 listing.
 -- Nasdaq's European Markets saw its first first de-SPAC when Virala
   Acquisition Company acquired Purmo Group (Nasdaq Helsinki: PURMO) in
   January 2022.

TRADING

 -- Nasdaq saw trading volumes in most of its European markets decrease in
   2022, with share trading decreasing 10.8 % to a daily average of EUR 3.6
   billion (2021: 4.0) Euros across all markets.
 -- Nasdaq maintained a market share of 72 % (78 %) of lit and auction trading
   in its listed shares, while continuing to reinforce its leadership in the
   Nordic derivatives market, including Norway, where Nasdaq has a achieved a
   55 % market share in single stock options.
 -- Throughout 2022, Nasdaq launched a number of products and services to
   further support the trading community, including options on the OMXS30 ESG
   index.

RETAIL ENGAGEMENT

 -- In 2022, Nasdaq launched its European Retail Engagement Program that
   supports its purpose of championing inclusive growth and prosperity. The
   program seeks to equip retail investors of all backgrounds and ages with
   sufficient knowledge and skills to manage their money effectively and
   supports a select group of third-party partnerships organizations that
   educate private investors on savings, trading and investments.
 -- In May, the digital education program Nasdaq Derivatives Academy was
   launched in the Nordics to increase knowledge of equity derivatives and has
   since then educated almost 2000 investors.

PRODUCTS & PARTNERSHIPS

 -- In October, Nasdaq launched its Custom Basket Calculation Service (CBCS) in
   collaboration with S&P Global Market Intelligence. The solution meets
   the demand for a simpler and more efficient way of managing proprietary
   indexes, thematic baskets, and ESG investments. In the near future, Nasdaq
   aims to be able to introduce a Custom Basket Forward (CBF) solution that
   enables investors to create a forward contract on customized baskets as an
   alternative to OTC equity swaps.
 -- Nasdaq Primary was launched in September. The solution helps companies
   digitalize the process of raising debt capital by bringing all market
   actors together on one platform. The product is launched in partnership
   with Onbrane, a European fintech company focused on producing sustainable
   and innovative solutions for the debt market leveraging web-based
   technology.

SUSTAINABILITY

 -- In June, Nasdaq launched its ESG Responsible Indexes for its Danish (Nasdaq
   Copenhagen: OMXC25ESG) and Finnish markets (Nasdaq Helsinki:
   OMXH25ESG). The indexes are based on the benchmark indexes OMX
   Copenhagen 25 (OMXC25) and OMX Helsinki 25 (OMXH25) and
   consist of the 25 most traded securities listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and
   Helsinki, respectively
.

 -- Nasdaq majority-owned carbon removal platform Puro.earth's trading volumes
   for CO2 removal certificates (CORCs) increased by 250 % and the trading
   value by 350 % compared to the year before.
 -- New listings on the Nordic Sustainable Debt Markets grew by 11 % compared
   to 2021. The total volume of bonds listed on the Nordic & Baltic
   Sustainable Debt Markets grew by 21 % to 47,5 billion EUR by the end of
   2022.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
