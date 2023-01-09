Neoen is now moving forward with its fifth grid-scale battery in Australia, as its contractors have started work on the 200 MW/400 MWh Blyth Battery storage system in South Australia.From pv magazine Australia French renewable energy and battery storage company Neoen said it had given notice to proceed to a EPC consortium comprising Italy-based storage specialist NHOA Energy and Spanish infrastructure development group Elecnor, signaling the start of construction for its 200 MW/400 MWh Blyth Battery project. The 200 MW/400 MWh battery is being built next to the Blyth West substation in South Australia's ...

