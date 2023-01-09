Vezbi Launches A Super App That Promotes Transparency And Zero Data Selling.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2023) - Vezbi is launching America's first super app in the world, also called Vezbi. The company introduces a community-focused approach as an 'everything' app built on the foundational values of accountability and transparency, with zero data selling or algorithms 'telling' you what to do or watch. Vezbi is a supportive space designed with people in mind for community building and harnessing the positive aspects of the internet.

Vezbi creator Henry Jan

Vezbi unlocks the potential of the internet. It brings an original library of digital sounds to an audience of filmmakers, radio stations, YouTubers, and other content creators. As an online space enabler, this app provides autonomy. The Internet with its facilities also brings a certain amount of anonymity that promotes negativity and bullying. Vezbi harnesses the best aspects of the World Wide Web while also helping users to utilize the internet more lucratively.

Vezbi is different from the other apps because its core is one based on community-building and values of accountability and transparency. Users are truly free to move about the web, without algorithms, data selling, or tracking.

Vezbi intends to act as a platform for organizations and non-profits seeking to do good. Their recent launch of Project Seva introduced an equity donation and partnership program for qualifying nonprofits.

Vezbi is available on both iOS and Android. Learn more at vezbi.com.





Vezbi App

About Vezbi:

Vezbi is a community-driven super app, created by Henry Jan, designed to organize and consolidate all facets of life in one centralized application. All businesses, users, and agencies are welcome to join Vezbi, provided they meet the technical requirements and rules set forth in the Terms of Service and related documents. Vezbi is available on both iOS and Android. Learn more at vezbi.com.

