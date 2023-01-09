A US research team has developed a new technique to produce hydrogen from sunlight and water. It works in an indoor environment and uses pure water, concentrated solar light, and an indium gallium nitride photocatalyst.University of Michigan researchers developed a new photocatalytic water splitting system that is reportedly able to reach a 9.2% solar-to-hydrogen (STH) efficiency. The proposed system uses the higher energy part of the solar spectrum to split water and the lower part of the spectrum to provide heat that encourages the reaction. The extra heat also allows the hydrogen and oxygen ...

