New South Wales, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2023) - Australia-based property advocacy firm, Henderson Advocacy, grows by more than 700% in business volume since the beginning of its journey in 2021 and becomes one of the fastest growing such businesses in Australia.

Henderson Advocacy was established by co-founder and CEO, Jack Henderson, in January, 2021, with the aim of serving as a resource for people who are trying to identify the ideal property investment or develop a strong real-estate portfolio but fall short in expert guidance. The company opens its broad network of selling agents and industry leaders to its clients to ensure their access to the market. Jack thinks that by doing so, it defies the tendencies that the real estate sector anticipates.

Within the brief period of two years since its commencement, Henderson Advocacy has seen the demand of the company's services rise immensely and in business volume, it has grown from $0 revenue to over $5 Million since January 2021 - an approximated growth of over 700%. The organization shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon as they acquired a 20% increase in volume in the last quarter itself. Jack expects Henderson Advocacy to expand much further in the upcoming years and become the largest property advocacy company in Australia.

