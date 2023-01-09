BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Directorate Change

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

Change in Directorate

Following an extensive search and selection process, and assisted by an external third-party executive search firm, the Board of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc ("the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Glen Suarez, as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 9 January 2023. Mr Suarez will also serve as a member of the Company's Audit, Nomination, Remuneration & Management Engagement Committees.

Glen is an experienced director, having held both executive and non-executive roles. He is currently a non-executive director of Impax Environmental Markets plc and chairman of the board of Knight Vinke Asset Management, where he had previously held the role of CIO and Deputy CEO. He is a senior adviser to FMAP Limited, a consultancy founded by Lord Maude which advises governments on the implementation of public sector reform. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a member of the Royal Society of Arts.

Glen was chairman of The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc until July 2022, a position he had held since 2017, having joined the board in 2013. Glen was a committee member and co-chair of the Capital Markets Advisory Committee, an independent body advising on accounting issues and standards between 2014 and 2020. Before this, he was a Partner in Soditic Limited for four years and prior to that he was head of European energy, infrastructure and utilities investment banking business at Morgan Stanley for eight years.

Mr Suarez has not held any directorships of publicly quoted companies in the last five years, other than those referenced above.

Mr Suarez does not have any interest in the ordinary shares of the Company at the present time.

There are no further details or disclosures required under Listing Rule 9.6.13R in respect of Mr Suarez.

Mr K. Mayger

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

9 January 2023