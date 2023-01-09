Dassault Systemes SE: Dassault Systèmes Governance Plan Announced in 2022 Now Effective

Press Release

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France - January 9, 2023

Dassault Systèmes Governance Plan

Announced in 2022 Now Effective

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) announces that the governance organization carefully crafted over years and aligned with the company long term strategy, as communicated on April 27, 2022, is effective today:

Charles Edelstenne , Founder, is handing over his position as Chairman of the Board of Directors, remains Director and becomes Honorary Chairman.

Founder, is handing over his position as Chairman of the Board of Directors, remains Director and becomes Honorary Chairman. B ernard Charlès , Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, becomes Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, becomes Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Pascal Daloz, Chief Operating Officer, is also appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer. Daloz is member of the Board of Directors.





Laurence Daures (formerly Lescourret), an independent Director and Chair of the Compensation and Nomination Committee, was appointed Lead Independent Director on March 15, 2022. Her missions include organizing the work of independent Directors, the assessment of the Board's operations, and preventing and managing any possible conflicts of interest concerning the Directors.

Charles Edelstenne, Founder, Dassault Systèmes' Honorary Chairman of the Board said:

"For almost 40 years, Bernard Charlès has played a critical role in developing Dassault Systèmes from a start-up to a global player. His passion for science, his unique vision, and his ability to articulate a comprehensive strategy made our dream possible, with Dassault Systèmes solutions transforming many industries, from Aerospace to the future of mobility and now Life Sciences. Our journey together has been an incredibly enjoyable time. Since 2016, Bernard is Vice Chairman of the Board, thus making this evolution a natural and legitimate one. On this special day, as I handover my role as Chairman of the Board, I measure the distance travelled during those four decades. I am proud that Bernard embodies so well Dassault Systèmes and I fully trust him in successfully oversee the future development of the company."

Bernard Charlès, Dassault Systèmes' Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"As Charles, a significant shareholder of Dassault Systèmes, takes the position of Honorary Chairman and remains a Director, for which I sincerely thank him, I look forward to his continuous collaboration with us and to Dassault Systèmes benefitting from his vast experience. This successful tandem approach will also continue with Pascal Daloz, today appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer, and myself, as we have been working together for more than 20 years.

I would like to express my sincere thanks to the Board of Directors and to the Dassault family for their trust and continuous support. Pascal and I share the same common conviction: the power of science-based virtual universes drives value and progress for all stakeholders, be they companies, patients, consumers or citizens. Continuing to develop Dassault Systèmes, helping our customers to create new solutions in the Experience Economy, designing practical sustainable solutions, are some of the company's ambitious objectives.

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production to achieve a more sustainable world for patients, citizens, and consumers. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

