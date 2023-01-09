Company acknowledged in several niche micro-vertical reports including Industry 4.0, Telecommunications, Automotive, Hyperscalers and Electrification.

Apexon, a digital-first technology services company, today announced that it has been named a leader in seven segments including Digital Engineering, Data and AI, Experience Engineering, Telehealth, and ER&D Services in the U.S. by Zinnov, a global management and strategy consulting company, in its Zinnov Zones for Engineering and R&D Services ratings for 2022.

In addition, Apexon has been positioned in several niche micro-vertical reports including Industry 4.0, Telecommunications, Automotive, Hyperscalers and Electrification. Zinnov highlights Apexon's end-to-end capabilities and ability to help customers accelerate their digital initiatives from strategy and planning through to execution and delivery.

The Zinnov Zones report is a key annual industry benchmark for global technology service providers and is a trusted source for enterprise users seeking a more comprehensive understanding of the service provider ecosystem. The 2022 report assessed over 50 global service providers on several parameters including the maturity of delivery and service capabilities, scalability, growth potential, innovation, and feedback from enterprise customers.

"Apexon's merger with Infostretch and acquisitions of Gathi Analytics and Saggezza have helped it stack on deep capabilities across verticals and successfully win new deals in the Digital Engineering space," said Sidhant Rastogi, Managing Partner and Global Head, Zinnov. "This, coupled with its strong focus on Data and AI and cross-functional capabilities across business verticals including Healthcare, Life Sciences, High Tech, and BFSI have helped it secure its position in Zinnov's 2022 ER&D Services Zones assessment."

"We are delighted to be recognized by Zinnov in their annual ER&D Services Zones ratings for 2022," says Sriniketh Chakravarthi, Chief Executive Officer at Apexon. "This is a testament to our client-centricity and validates our vision to be the digital engineering partner of choice for organizations that want to disrupt the status quo by harnessing latest technologies to create competitive differentiators for their business. This recognition is also a reflection of our robust investment and innovation in cloud, IoT, data analytics and platform solutions."

To learn more about Apexon's Digital Engineering services, please visit https://www.apexon.com/digital-engineering/.

About Apexon

Apexon is a digital-first technology services firm specializing in accelerating business transformation and delivering human-centric digital experiences. Since its inception, the company has been meeting clients wherever they are in the digital lifecycle and helping them outperform their competition through speed and innovation. Their reputation is built on a comprehensive suite of engineering services, a dedication to solving clients' toughest technological problems, and a commitment to continuous improvement. The company focuses on three broad solution areas of digital services: Digital Experience, Digital Engineering, and Data Services and has deep expertise in BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, high tech, retail, and manufacturing. Apexon is backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Everstone Capital.

About Zinnov

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a global management consulting and strategy advisory firm with a presence in New York, Santa Clara, Seattle, Houston, Bangalore, Gurgaon, Paris, and Pune. With a team of experienced consultants, subject matter experts, and research professionals, Zinnov has partnered with Global Enterprises, Fortune 2000 companies, Global System Integrators, and Private Equity firms across their value creation journeys to develop actionable insights across revenue, talent, innovation, scale, and optimization. For more information, visit Zinnov

