Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 06/01/2023) of GBP54.26m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 06/01/2023) of GBP36.61m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 06/01/2023 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (Last price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 175.59p 20,850,000.00 Per Ordinary share (Last price) - excluding current period revenue* 172.68p Ordinary share price 176.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV 0.52% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 121.73p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 117.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (3.48)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2022 to 06/01/2023

