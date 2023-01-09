

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's unemployment rate decreased marginally in November to reach its lowest level in just over two-and-a-half years, preliminary figures from the statistical office Istat showed on Monday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 7.8 percent in November from 7.9 percent in November.



Further, this was the lowest unemployment rate since April 2020, when it was 7.5 percent.



Data also showed that the employment rate edged down to 60.3 percent in November from 60.4 percent in the previous month.



The unemployment rate among young people aged between 15 and 24, decreased to 23.0 percent in November from 23.6 percent a month ago.



