Gen II Fund Services, LLC ("Gen II"), a leading independent private capital fund administrator, is pleased to announce the promotion of eight client service professionals to Principal. Gen II's dedicated client service teams are led by a Principal to provide clients with world-class experience and expert guidance. Additionally, in Gen II's Luxembourg office, Christophe Ponticello has been promoted to Country Head, and Duncan J. Christie has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer.

"We are proud to announce the promotions of these high-achieving and committed professionals," said Steven Millner, CEO of Gen II. "Our ongoing commitment to invest in our people empowers us to provide our best-in-class service, and we're excited to continue to grow our team with such talented individuals."

Gen II 2023 Principal Class:

Julian Blumberg

Taylor Graham

Joel Hiatt

Doug Horton

Radi Ilamov

Julie Ren

Bo Yang

Corey Zahner

"We're pleased to acknowledge the achievements of these experienced team members who have consistently provided our clients with the expertise, execution, and guidance for which Gen II is known," said Steven Alecia, President of Gen II. "We look forward to their continued contributions and success."

About Gen II

Gen II is a leading fund administration provider focused entirely on serving private capital asset managers and investors. Since its inception in 2009, the company has become one of the largest independent private capital fund administrators, with more than $900 billion of private fund capital under administration. Gen II offers private fund sponsors a best-in-class combination of people, process, and technology, enabling GPs to manage their operational infrastructure, financial reporting, and investor communications most effectively. For more information, please visit www.gen2fund.com.

