

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) said the company expects fiscal 2022 results to deliver the highest profitability in its 25-year history. On a preliminary basis, the company estimates pre-tax income to be in the range of $57.0 million to $63.0 million, an increase from its previous expectation for pre-tax income in the range of $56.0 million to $63.0 million.



Sharon Price John, Build-A-Bear Workshop CEO said, 'We have continued to see positive momentum in our business throughout the current fourth quarter and combined with our record-breaking profit in the first nine-month period, we expect fiscal 2022 to deliver a double-digit increase in profitability compared to the prior year.'



The company now expects total revenues to be in the range of $460.0 million to $465.0 million, an increase from its previous expectation for total revenues in the range of $455.0 million to $465.0 million.



