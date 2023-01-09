Incredible opportunity to win a trip to the UK and the Caribbean

This year is going to be a big one and it doesn't come much bigger than the pair of WSOP prize packages waiting to be won at Everygame Poker this month.

Everygame Poker has not one, but TWO tickets to give away to a couple of the most eagerly anticipated events on the World Series of Poker tour The Festival in the United Kingdom and the WSOPC Caribbean.

The Festival takes place in February and will be held in Nottingham, one of England's most iconic locations; a city steeped in history and tradition where you'll be surrounded by great pubs, great people and of course great poker.

Hosted by the famous Dusk Till Dawn Poker Club, you could be playing for huge cash in The Festival's Main Event, as well as competing in a number of other top-class tournaments and 24/7 cash games. There'll also be Roulette, Blackjack and Sports Betting competitions, along with daily activities, pub crawls and city tours something for everyone.

This year's tournament takes place between February 13th-20th, and here's what the $2,700 package includes:

7-night stay for two at Crowne Plaza Hotel, Nottingham

- 1x buy-in to a Casino side event

- Buy-in to the main event

- 2x hospitality packages

- $500 travel expenses

- Exclusive merch

Want in? Qualify for the Final via Step Satellites between now and January 14th, through the Last Chance event on the 15th, or just buy into the Grand Final on the same day at 5pm Eastern. The winner of that contest will book their seat at The Festival!

The same applies to the WSOPC Caribbean, held on the idyllic island of St Maarten between March 30th and April 4th, with a mammoth Main Event cash pot of $200,000 GTD. One lucky Everygame Poker player will be basking in the beautiful backdrop, with sun, sea, sand and a soothing stay at the Sonesta at their fingertips. The full prize package totals $4,200 and includes all this:

$1,700 buy-in for the CPT Caribbean $200,000 GTD Main Event

Five-night stay for two at the Sonesta Maho Beach Resort

All meals and beverages included

$100 Free Cash Game Buy-In

$600 travel expenses

Welcome Package

Welcome Dinner with the Everygame crew!

To book a trip to the tropics, you'll need to come out on top of Everygame Poker's WSOPC Caribbean Final on January 22nd. To get there, qualify via the multiple and ongoing daily satellite events, or simply buy into the Main Event for $160.

Last but not least this week, embark on a Blackjack Quest and the chance to earn an extra $50. Tab to the Tangente tab, play Blackjack and hit the specially selected events to bring home the bonus. Reveal a natural blackjack, a coloured blackjack, a club-suited blackjack, and two or more blackjacks in the same game to win. The Quest goes on until January 15th.

Good luck!

ENDS

Editors notes:

About Everygame Poker:

https://poker.everygame.eu/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005485/en/

Contacts:

Media Enquiries

Nik Mangold

Everygame Poker

T: +1 877 833 1271