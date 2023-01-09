The French authorities selected 66 projects in a recent tender for "innovative" PV technologies. The final average price was significantly lower than the ceiling price.From pv magazine France The French Ministry of the Ecological Transition has published the results of a tender for innovative PV technologies under the nation's new PPE2 tendering mechanism, which was launched in late 2021. The authorities allocated 172.9 MW of solar power in the procurement exercise. They originally planned to assign just 140 MW, including 60 MW of ground-mounted installations ranging in size from 500 kW to 3 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...