Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2023) - Global Battery Metals Ltd. (TSXV: GBML) (OTCQB: REZZF) (FSE: REZ) (the "Company" or "GBML") , an international critical mineral exploration and development company focused on growth-oriented lithium and other battery metal projects, today provided a near-term business update, as the Company prepares for an extensive exploration program in 2023 focused on advancing core lithium assets. GBML is also pleased to announce the signing of marketing and consulting agreements to facilitate greater investor engagement.

Q1 2023 Business Updates:

Signed Marketing Agreements - The Company has engaged the marketing services of leading stock market forum Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. ("Stockhouse"); European investor digital publishing network GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH ("GOLDINVEST"); and investor awareness group Common Cents Media, Social Purpose Corporation ("Common Cents").

Lithium Exploration Project Priorities

GBML now confirms that the NW Leinster Lithium Project assay results are expected to arrive by the end of January.

The Company also reports discovering pegmatite dykes at its La Poile Lithium Project in Newfoundland, and while initial samples were not Li-bearing, the team plans to conduct a more comprehensive Phase II sampling program this spring believing that recent results may help provide vectors to lithologies hosting Li mineralization in other licensed areas.

Finally, the Utah Lithium King Project is targeting Q1 2023 to begin its maiden drill program.

Michael Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of GBML, commented, "We have been quietly focused on acquiring battery metal projects for years now, prior to recent surges for critical minerals. If any project falls outside of this sweet spot, like we determined with Sawyer Creek, we have the discipline to move on. We will focus corporate resources on our two principal lithium projects, Northwest Leinster in Ireland and Lithium King in Utah."

Stockhouse Publishing Ltd.

The Company has entered into a six-month marketing and consulting contract with Stockhouse, a division of The Market Herald, a leading source of investment news, to assist and raise greater awareness for GBML with the global investment community. Stockhouse.com is a leading stock market forum and home to the largest community of active investors and market makers in North America, reaching over three million active investors every month. Pursuant to the contract, Stockhouse will be paid an aggregate cash amount of C$25,000 for its services and the Company will choose from a menu of standard and custom advertising and marketing campaigns to reach targeted investor audiences. The Company has had no prior relationship with Stockhouse. To the Company's knowledge, Stockhouse does not own or control, directly or indirectly, any securities of the Company.

GOLDINVEST Consulting GmbH

GOLDINVEST, a European publishing network of +20 partnering websites including GOLDINVEST.de, the German portal for precious metals and mining stocks, has been engaged pursuant to a three-month contact to increase awareness of GBML in the German speaking financial community and through its extensive investor network throughout Europe. In accordance with the terms of the agreement, GOLDINVEST will provide extensive written editorial, video, social media and news distribution support for a period of three months and will be paid an aggregate of 18,000 Euro. GOLDINVEST.de chooses to work only with public companies that its editorial team has analyzed as being reputable, promising and suitable for their readership. The Company has had no prior relationship with GOLDINVEST.de. To the Company's knowledge, GOLDINVEST.de does not own or control, directly or indirectly, any securities of the Company.

Common Cents Media, Social Purpose Corporation

Common Cents has entered into a social marketing and consulting agreement with the Company for a period of 12 months. Pursuant to the agreement, the Company will pay an aggregate of C$20,000 during the first three months of service. In addition, the Company will issue Common Sense 75,000 stock options pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, with an exercise price of C$0.125 vested over 12 months, with 25% vesting after every three months. The contract may be extended or modified with written consent from both parties. The Company has had no prior relationship with Common Cents. To the Company's knowledge, other than the stock options issued today, Common Cents does not own or control, directly or indirectly, any securities of the Company.

The Company's Investor Presentation is available for download from the GBML website. This news release is made in accordance with the requirements of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 3.4 - Investor Relations, Promotional, and Market Making Activities.

The agreements with Stockhouse, GOLDINVEST.de and Common Cents, and the stock options granted thereto, are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Global Battery Metals Ltd.

GBML is an international mineral exploration and development company with a focus on metals that comprise and support the rapid evolution to battery power. GBML currently maintains economic interests in four battery metal projects: (1) an option to acquire up to a 90% in the North-West Leinster lithium property in Ireland; (2) a 100% interest in the Lithium King property in Utah; (3) an option to acquire up to a 100% interest in the La Poile lithium project in Newfoundland; and (4) a 55% stake in Peru-based Lara copper property, which has over 10,000 metres of drilling. As previously disclosed, Minsur S.A., a Peruvian mining company, entered into an option agreement with GBML and Lara Exploration Ltd. to acquire the Lara copper property for staged payments of USD$5.75 million. GBML will retain a 0.75% net smelter royalty. GBML's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: GBML); Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: REZ); and are quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQB: REZZF).

Global Battery Metals Ltd.

Michael Murphy BA, MBA, MSc., ICD

President & CEO

T: 604-649-2350

E: MM@gbml.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, regarding the engagement and activities of Stockhouse, GOLDINVEST.de and Common Cents, timing of assay results, commencement of intended exploration programs and the general business and strategic plans of the Company. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

