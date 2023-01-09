Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2023) - Dexterra Group (TSX: DXT) announced today the appointment of Tabatha Bull and Toni Rossi to its Board of Directors effective January 2023.

"We are excited to have both Tabatha and Toni join our board of directors," says Bill McFarland, Chairman, Dexterra Group. "They each bring unique skills, varied business experiences and diverse perspectives that will help Dexterra be more successful."

About Tabatha Bull

Tabatha is an Anishnaabe Kwe from Nipissing First Nation and has a Bachelor of Applied Sciences from the University of Waterloo. She currently serves as President & CEO of the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) which is committed to help rebuild and strengthen the path toward reconciliation and a prosperous Indigenous economy to benefit all Canadians. An electrical engineer, Tabatha also informs Canada's energy sector by participating on the Positive Energy Advisory Council and on C.D. Howe Institute's Energy Policy program.

Tabatha is also a member of several other boards and committees, including Queens University Engineering Circle of Advisors, Centennial College Aboriginal Education Council, Wigwamen Housing, and the Ontario Chamber of Commerce. Tabatha is dedicated to diversity and removing systematic barriers to improve opportunities and business competitiveness across all industry sectors.

About Toni Rossi

Toni is a 30-year experienced commercial real estate professional. She is currently President, Real Estate at Infrastructure Ontario ("IO") and served as Interim President and CEO at IO. She was a key member of the Executive Team merging Ontario Realty Corp and IO in 2012. Before joining the Crown Corporation, she was in development at Oxford Properties with much of her real estate career at Cadillac Fairview.

A graduate from the University of Toronto, Toni holds an Honours Bachelor of Physical and Health Education, her ICD.D from Rotman and has extensive board and community experience serving on various not-for-profit and other corporate boards and committees.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group employs more than 8,500 people, delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada.

Powered by people, Dexterra Group brings best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and delivers innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Activities include a comprehensive range of facilities management services, industry leading workforce accommodation solutions, innovative modular building capabilities, and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.

For further information contact:

Drew Knight, CFO

Head office:

Airway Centre,

5915 Airport Rd., 4th Floor

Mississauga, Ontario L4V 1T1

Telephone: (416) 767-1148

You can also visit our website at dexterra.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/150697