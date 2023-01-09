Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2023) - Gowest Gold Ltd. (TSXV: GWA) ("Gowest" or the "Corporation") announced today that the Corporation's Board of Directors (the "Board") has approved a change of the Company's auditors. The Board decided to change from McGovern Hurley LLP (the "Former Auditor") to DNTW Toronto LLP (the "Successor Auditor"), effective January 9, 2023, until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

There were no disagreements or unresolved issues with the Former Auditor on any matter of audit scope or procedures, accounting principles or policies, or financial statement disclosure. There were no modified opinions in the Former Auditor's reports for the financial statements of the Company fiscal years ended October 31, 2021, and 2020.

It is the Company's opinion that there have been no "reportable events" (as defined in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligation) between the Company and the Former Auditor as of the date of this press release.

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed and approved by the Audit Committee and the Board, and are available on www.sedar.com.

About Gowest

Gowest is a Canadian gold exploration and development company focused on the delineation and development of its 100% owned Bradshaw Gold Deposit (Bradshaw) on the Frankfield Property, part of the Company's North Timmins Gold Project (NTGP). Gowest is exploring additional gold targets on its +100-square-kilometre NTGP land package and continues to evaluate the area, which is part of the prolific Timmins, Ontario gold camp. Currently, Bradshaw contains a National Instrument 43-101 Indicated Resource estimated at 2.1 million tonnes ("t") grading 6.19 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) containing 422 thousand ounces (oz) Au and an Inferred Resource of 3.6 million t grading 6.47 g/t Au containing 755 thousand oz Au. Further, based on the Pre-Feasibility Study produced by Stantec Mining and announced on June 9, 2015, Bradshaw contains Mineral Reserves (Mineral Resources are inclusive of Mineral Reserves) in the probable category, using a 3 g/t Au cut-off and utilizing a gold price of US$1,200 / oz, totaling 1.8 million t grading 4.82 g/t Au for 277 thousand oz Au.

