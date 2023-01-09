NASDAQ Listed Fortune 500 Brand Signs $270,000 in Agreements to Leverage TotalSocial PaaS for Deep-Dive Data-Analytics Modelling

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2023) - DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a new Fortune 500 multinational mass media and entertainment client. This new key account is a NASDAQ listed media conglomerate with a market capital of over US $20 billion. The multiple TotalSocial® service agreements are with two of the client's flagship media brands in its distinctive portfolio of iconic content distribution brands and franchises. The combined value of these multiple service agreements is approximately C$270,000.

These multiple service agreements will provide unique data and insights to the clients advertising support team to maximize advertising revenue and growth. TotalSocial® will be leveraged to deliver a range of data-analytics, content development and distribution services, including competitive intelligence, influencer marketing, audience development, and analytics reporting with KPI (key-performance-indicators) recommendations to maximize growth of both brand equity and business performance.

The success of an initial proof of concept (POC) contract led to these multiple service agreements and subscription to the TotalSocial® PaaS platform. In addition to the previous project based work, TotalSocial® will enable this client to access in-depth brand performance data across multiple media channels and comprehensive analytics on both demographic and psychographic data. TotalSocial® will also provide enhanced deep dive diagnostics, benchmark reports and analysis of brand health metrics to understand additive and complementary KPIs to their existing metrics.

"We are thrilled to provide support services for such a high-profile media giant that demonstrates the value of our data for audience development and advertising sales support, and further enriches our expertise and authority in the media and entertainment space. After the past two years, we understand the difficulties many media companies and brands have in generating buzz and our data and analytics can help measure the effectiveness behind their expenditures and objectives. This client is yet another prominent addition to our media and entertainment roster of clients," reports Steven M Brown, Chief Commercial Officer, DGTL Holdings Inc.

For more insights into the TotalSocial® analytics software, please visit: https://dgtlinc.com/social-media-analytics.

DGTL Holdings Inc. is building a portfolio of digital media software and managed service business lines. DGTL (i.e., Digital Growth Technologies and Licensing) specializes in accelerating fully commercialized enterprise level SaaS (software-as-a service) companies entering a rapid growth lifecycle stage within the sectors of social, mobile, gaming and streaming. DGTL's vision is to build a walled garden digital media conglomerate via M&A and a blend of unique capitalization structures. DGTL is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange as "DGTL", the OTCQB exchange as "DGTHF", and the FSE as "A2QB0L". For more information, visit: www.dgtlinc.com.

As a wholly owned subsidiary, Engagement Labs is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies. Their flagship TotalSocial® PaaS (platform-as-a-service) focuses on the entire social ecosystem by combining powerful online (social media) and offline (word of mouth) data with predictive analytics. Engagement Labs has a proprietary ten-year database of unique brand, industry and competitive intelligence, matched with its cutting-edge predictive analytics that use machine learning and artificial intelligence to reveal the social metrics that increase marketing ROI and top line revenue for itsF500 level clients. Engagement Labs is expanding its products and service offerings to a full-service social media marketing content, analytics and distribution-based social management PaaS. To learn more visit https://dgtlinc.com/social-media-analytics.

