Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2023) - Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) ("Izotropic" or the "Company"), a medical device company commercializing IzoView, a dedicated breast CT (computed tomography) imaging platform, for the more accurate detection and diagnosis of breast cancers, is pleased to release the first video showcasing the completed engineering of IzoView. This video is the first in a series of presentations, interviews, and demonstrations of IzoView and its capabilities.

The video featuring Chief Operating Officer Dr. Younes Achkire, and Head of Imaging Technology Dr. Andrew Hernandez will launch on the Company's YouTube channel today, Monday, January 9th, at 8:00 am PST. Shareholders can watch at the following link:





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TGNe3hIO2rQ

"I am thrilled and proud of our team for achieving this critical milestone. It is a very exciting time for Izotropic!" - Dr. Younes Achkire, COO.

The team will be converging in Sacramento at the Company's engineering facility from the 15th to the 23rd of January to outfit the facility in preparation for clinical and investment-related presentations and to complete a second phase of interviews with key scientific and clinical team members, including Dr. John Boone, Dr. Shadi Shakeri, Dr. Craig Abbey, Dr. Younes Achkire and Dr. Andrew Hernandez.

Statement from Dr. John M. Boone,

Co-Founder & Director of Izotropic & Founder of IzoView Breast CT Technology

"I am a radiology professor and have lectured my students every year on how computed tomography is better than radiography for detection of subtle findings - textbook dogma. One day in the late 1990's I sat down with a physicist friend and asked, "How can we really improve the detection and diagnosis of breast cancer?" Before he answered, I smiled, snapped my fingers, and said, "breast CT!".

Over a quarter century after that revelation - having built and tested four prototype breast CT scanners in my lab with the help of students, staff, post-docs, other medical physicists, radiologists, clinical coordinators, technologists, patients, and lots of research funding, the amazing team of engineers at Izotropic has designed and built the first commercial breast CT scanner that stems from the research experience gained in my laboratory at UC Davis. In my long academic career, breast CT represents my life's most important scientific achievement, especially in terms of its impact on women's lives. When our clinical trials started, I looked at the breast CT images with my colleague radiologists, and they would tell me how these 3D images would better inform their diagnostic capabilities. It was their enthusiasm and my nerdy passion for CT technology that kept me going on this long endeavor to better understand the physics of breast CT, its role in clinical practice, and how to optimize the breast CT machine to maximize its impact in that role.

As the Co-Founder of Izotropic, I know that we face challenges like any small company trying to bring a new breast imaging system to market. But in my 25+ years of research on breast CT with hundreds of women imaged on the UC Davis prototype scanners, I believe in my heart that this technology will improve breast cancer diagnoses and, in the end, save lives. This belief is founded on decades of computer and human observer perception research on breast CT images. Bringing this technology to market represents the goal of my professional life - I have a sister, a wife, daughters, and granddaughters, and what a rewarding feeling for me to improve their lives - and those of all women - should this horrid disease of breast cancer arrive at their doorstep.

Those dogmatic lectures on CT have proven to be true with breast CT in our experience. I am so humbled that the men and women of Izotropic have taken our ideas from the UC Davis breast CT lab and turned them into a reality. The best is yet to come!"

About Izotropic Corporation

Izotropic Corporation is the only publicly traded company commercializing a dedicated breast CT imaging platform, IzoView, for the more accurate detection and diagnosis of breast cancers. To expedite patient and provider access to IzoView, Izotropic's initial clinical study intends to demonstrate superior performance of diagnostic breast CT imaging over diagnostic mammography procedures. In follow-on clinical studies, Izotropic intends to validate platform applications, including breast screening in radiology, treatment planning and monitoring in surgical oncology, and breast reconstruction and implant monitoring in plastic and reconstructive surgery.

More information about Izotropic Corporation can be found on its website at izocorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at sedar.com.

