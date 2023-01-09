Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2023) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update to the composition of the Company's leadership, technical and projects teams intended to support and accelerate the Company's next phase of development.

GMG believes there are important business opportunities related to GMG's targeted 'energy saving' and 'energy storage' solutions, which continue to provide strong encouragement for the Company to invest resources to drive targeted sales from its energy saving business and support the continued maturation of GMG's graphene-Aluminium Ion battery technology.

To better support and accelerate these opportunities the previously separate Technology and Projects teams will be combined into the Projects Team to better integrate the R&D of graphene production with development of the graphene production plant, the liquid graphene blend plant and the targeted development of the automated battery manufacturing pilot plant. This change is aimed at enhancing opportunities for improvement in process technology and project delivery and accelerate time to market for our future projects.

In connection with this change in team composition, GMG is pleased to announce that Bobby Bran has been promoted to the role of Chief Projects Officer, leading the combined Technology and Projects teams. Bobby has been with GMG for over 4 years most recently as Production Manager and Head of Major Projects. Mr Bran has over 10 years of experience delivering large-scale multi-million dollar civil engineering projects on behalf of several major contractors. Bobby has experience in a diverse range of disciplines with expertise in project leadership and management - including safety in construction.

Jeffrey Morris former Chief Technology Officer has left GMG to pursue other opportunities and the Company thanks him for his tireless efforts over the last two years to progress the automation and development of the graphene production process.

GMG's CEO Craig Nicol stated, "I am very pleased to see Bobby promoted to the role of Chief Projects Officer leading the combined Projects and Technology teams. This new combined team will improve our engineering capability to deliver our future production assets."

GMG's Chair Guy Outen stated, "I congratulate Bobby on his promotion to Chief Projects Officer and look forward to his continuing strong leadership of a talented team to further leverage GMG's technical capabilities to enhance and accelerate our commercial aspirations."

About GMG

GMG is a clean-technology company which seeks to offer energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene, including that manufactured in-house via a proprietary production process.

GMG has developed a proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications. The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications.

In the energy savings segment, GMG has focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving paint), lubricants and fluids. In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries").

For further information, please contact:

- Craig Nicol, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company at craig.nicol@graphenemg.com, +61 415 445 223

- Leo Karabelas at Focus Communications, info@fcir.ca, +1 647 689 6041

