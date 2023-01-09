Global firm announces leadership update as it reaches 40th anniversary milestone in 2023

Rimkus, a worldwide provider of engineering and technical consulting services, today announced strategic updates to the company's senior leadership team. After more than 25 years at Rimkus, Robert "Bob" Kocher has retired as President and Chief Executive Officer and assumed a new role as Vice Chair on the Board of Directors. Succeeding Kocher as President and Chief Executive Officer is Jonathan E. Higgins, who previously served as Chief Operating Officer.

"We are incredibly grateful to Bob for his 25+ years of service to our company, and his vision and leadership these past five years as President and CEO guiding our business and people through a global pandemic, completing 15 acquisitions, and evolving our service offering into an integrated solution for our clients," said Curtis Brown, Chairman and Executive Director, Rimkus. "As we approach our 40th anniversary, it's an exciting time to welcome new leadership. We have full confidence that Jon will drive our business forward during this next chapter. He is a proven operating executive and a strong champion of our workplace culture."

Higgins is a graduate of the University of Arizona with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering, with an emphasis in structural engineering. Following university, he was commissioned in the U.S. Navy where he served as a Civil Engineering Corps officer. Today, Jon has over 27 years of engineering and leadership experience, drawing on the foundation and core values developed during his military service. He will play a pivotal role in executing the global firm's strategic plan and solidifying Rimkus' market position in forensic consulting, dispute resolution and construction management services, solutions for the built environment, and life sciences support for the consumer, industrial, and healthcare industries.

"I'm grateful to Curtis, Bob, and the Board for their confidence and support as I assume this new role," said Jonathan Higgins, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rimkus. "Having worked at Rimkus for more than 20 years, I am passionate about our people's success, our commitment to help solve our clients' most complex problems, and our vision to be a global one-stop resource for our partners. It's an exciting time in our industry, and Rimkus' depth and breadth of experience put us in great position to be very successful."

About Rimkus

Rimkus is a worldwide provider of engineering and technical consulting to corporations, insurance companies, law firms, and government agencies. Rimkus experts specialize in forensic consulting, dispute resolution and construction management services, solutions for the built environment, and human factors support for the consumer, industrial, and healthcare industries. For almost 40 years, the company's professional engineers, architects, scientists, and technical specialists have been recognized for their commitment to service excellence by local, national, and international business communities. Rimkus operates more than 110 offices worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.rimkus.com.

