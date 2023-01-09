Company launches grant program to empower scientists with access to the only subcellular, in situ analysis platform optimized for spatial agrigenomics

Resolve Biosciences, the pioneer in Molecular Cartography technology, today announced a lineup of customer presentations at the 30th annual Plant and Animal Genome (PAG) Conference in San Diego on January 13-18, 2022. Meeting attendees will be able to learn more about the technology in booth #431 and hear leading international scientists present data on how they are applying the power of the Molecular Cartography spatial transcriptomics technology to advance agricultural and animal genomics research.

"From the start, the Resolve Biosciences team saw the need to bring the many advantages of Molecular Cartography spatial transcriptomics technology to the plant and animal genome research community, which is underrepresented by current genomic tools," said Jason T. Gammack, co-founder and CEO of Resolve Biosciences. "With the flexibility to support a broad range of species and tissue types, our Molecular Cartography platform is the most adaptable and applicable spatial biology system, and we are committed to empowering scientists with the ability to gain never-before-seen biological insights that can help improve, protect, and enhance sustainable food production."

Resolve Biosciences Customer Workshop

Monday, Jan. 16th at 4:00 pm PT in Town Country Conference Center; Pacific D

Using Spatial Transcriptomics to Construct a Single-cell Atlas of Rice

Philip Benfey, PhD, Duke University

Hilde Nelissen, PhD, VIB-Ghent University

Samik Bhattacharya, PhD, Resolve Biosciences

Please click here to register for the workshop in advance. Seating is limited.

Featured Presentations

Filling Knowledge Gaps in Plant Single Cell Biology: Current and Future Perspectives

Marc Libault, PhD, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Saturday, Jan. 14 th at 2:45 pm PT in Town Country Conference Center; Pacific D

Hilde Nelissen, PhD, VIB-Ghent University

Friday, Jan. 13th at 2:10 pm PT in Town Country Conference Center; Pacific C

Molecular Cartography Grant Program

The Resolve Biosciences Molecular Cartography Grant Program is designed to accelerate spatial transcriptomic research in specific areas by providing scientists with immediate, fully subsidized access to Molecular Cartography services. The inaugural Molecular Cartography Grant for Spatial Agrigenomics will be awarded to two researchers and will be based on study design, technical feasibility, and the potential to advance discovery in the field. The award will include the subcellular spatial transcriptomic analysis of up to eight samples using a fully customizable gene panel targeting RNA from up to 100 genes. For more information, please visit Molecular Cartography Grant Program Spatial Agrigenomics.

Resolve Biosciences' pioneering Molecular Cartography technology provides the highest-resolution view of subcellular, single-molecule biology, allowing researchers around the world to gain new insights in neurology, oncology, developmental biology, and many other important biological research areas. The fully automated workflow features a proprietary, highly multiplexed, single-molecule fluorescence in situ hybridization technology. Unlike other approaches, the Molecular Cartography platform provides the required sensitivity, specificity, and workflow convenience to illuminate critical mechanisms, map interactions, and elucidate the cell's complex transcriptional landscape without destroying the tissue section or cell culture sample. This innovative approach was designed for the multiplexing needs of most scientists in basic, translational, and clinical research. The underlying technology is modular and flexible, and is expected to incorporate the interrogation of DNA, protein, and metabolomic data layers in the future. Molecular Cartography technology has already been cited in multiple manuscripts and peer-reviewed scientific publications.

About Resolve Biosciences

Resolve Biosciences is applying the power of Molecular Cartography to enable scientists to gain new insights based on the highest-resolution view of spatial biology. The platform features the company's proprietary, highly multiplexed, single-molecule detection technology, which offers full spatial context at subcellular resolution, all in a fully automated workflow that preserves the sample tissue. The Molecular Cartography technology offers unparalleled sensitivity and specificity to help scientists detect individual transcripts and rare signals to interpret fundamental biology and to rapidly advance the understanding of complex biological questions in critical fields such as oncology, neuroscience, infectious disease, and agriculture. Resolve Biosciences is privately held and based in Monheim am Rhein, Germany, with a North American facility and laboratory in San Jose, Calif. For additional information, visit www.resolvebiosciences.com.

Resolve Biosciences, the Resolve Biosciences logo, and Molecular Cartography are trademarks of Resolve Biosciences.

