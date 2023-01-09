Anzeige
Montag, 09.01.2023
PR Newswire
09.01.2023 | 14:12
Hivelocity Acquires Heficed: Acquisition will expand global footprint of data center locations, include new product offering

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hivelocity, Inc, the leading IaaS and Bare Metal Cloud company announced today their acquisition of UK-based Heficed, an established network infrastructure solutions and cloud provider.

Hivelocity logo

Under the terms of the deal, Heficed, its customers, select staff, and 9 data center locations will all fold into the Hivelocity brand.

"This acquisition represents a fantastic opportunity for our clients old and new," says Mike Archietto, CEO and co-founder at Hivelocity. "By combining Heficed's impressive list of data center locations and VPS hosting options with our own global network of data centers and premium bare metal hosting, our world-class infrastructure solutions will now reach an even wider audience of users."

Steve Eschweiler, COO and co-founder of Hivelocity echoes Mike's statement, adding, "Heficed is a great company with great people. Hivelocity's acquisition strengthens our team and furthers our goal of building the most geo-diverse bare metal cloud in the industry. With the addition of Brazil, South Africa, and Nigeria data center locations, our customers can now instantly deploy bare metal servers across 6 continents."

About Hivelocity

Founded in 2002, Hivelocity is a privately held company that has been a fixture in the dedicated server hosting industry for 20 years. With 40+ international locations operating in 29 global markets across 6 continents, Hivelocity's Bare Metal Cloud solutions can help you reach 80% of the world's internet population in under 25 milliseconds.

To learn more about Hivelocity, visit https://www.hivelocity.net.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1979087/Hivelocity_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hivelocity-acquires-heficed-acquisition-will-expand-global-footprint-of-data-center-locations-include-new-product-offering-301715892.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
