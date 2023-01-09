Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 09.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Gamechanger für Millionen? Jetzt erneut vor Verdopplung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PBCR ISIN: CA8091851011 Ticker-Symbol: 7S2 
Tradegate
09.01.23
12:23 Uhr
0,143 Euro
-0,007
-4,36 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCOTCH CREEK VENTURES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCOTCH CREEK VENTURES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1390,15715:30
0,1410,15615:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SCOTCH CREEK VENTURES
SCOTCH CREEK VENTURES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SCOTCH CREEK VENTURES INC0,143-4,36 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.