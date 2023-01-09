Tia Lee's Press office: Tia Lee Makes Grand Comeback with 'Goodbye Princess' and newly launched EmpowerHer Campaign

The global C-pop icon is back with a monumental new release, shedding light on a cause she holds close to heart-gender equality

HONG KONG, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lee's illustrious creative journey came to a pause in 2019, when she decided to temporarily step away from the stage after releasing her single 'Believe In You'. The fruits of her labour during her absence reveal themselves in the momentous comeback Lee has recently launched-the actress's first-ever animated series. With animation and complementing fashion videography helmed by an award-winning animation team in Hong Kong as well as creative director Tony C. Miller and producer Kate Wynborne, the series spans six episodes, each one starring Lee in a different, fantastical form. Racking up a cumulative 100 million views in the mere month since their release, the videos feature a rich blend of fashion and storytelling, leading up to the release of her first single in three years: 'Goodbye Princess'. The reason behind the title is simple-Lee wants to break free from the confines of her 'princess' image and empower the women around her to do the same.

"Negative stereotypes continue to stand between women and their dreams-especially when it comes to Asian women. With 'Goodbye Princess', I am trying to express that women should have the freedom to set their own priorities and choose their own direction in life," Lee muses. "I want to share my personal experience and let people know that traditional and negative stereotypes still exist, and they are not conducive to the pursuit of happiness for women in general."

To strengthen her commitment to the worthy cause, Lee is also launching a special campaign to raise awareness and support for numerous female empowerment and gender equality charities around the world. Known as EmpowerHer, the project pledges monetary donations to charities close to Lee's heart, pegged to the view count on the 'Goodbye Princess' music video. With each view contributing to the amount dedicated to the campaign, Lee is harnessing the support of her fans to give back to the causes she believes in most. According to Lee,

"Gender equality as a cause should be non-controversial by its definition. I want to share my personal experience and let people know that traditional and negative stereotypes still exist, and they are not conducive to the pursuit of happiness for women in general. All I'm trying to say is that female empowerment means women should have the freedom to set their own priorities and choose their own direction in life".

Lee continues,"EmpowerHer will benefit as many global female-centric charitable causes as possible-including charities across Asia, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, the United States and more. These organisations are uniquely inspiring, helping to build better futures for women around the world. I hope my voice can help to amplify that." Lee's message is resonating far and wide, earning her covers on publications like Vogue Hong Kong and cementing her position as a star entertainer with a penchant for fashion. Describing her personal style as "timeless and classic", Lee no doubt has much more in store-whether it be sartorially or creatively.

