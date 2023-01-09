BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo Grew 2022 Revenue by More Than 125% Over the Prior Year

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2023 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable cleantech technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, announced that its top-line revenue for 2022 exceeded $5.75 million, more than a 125% increase over its 2021 revenues. Note however, these figures are preliminary and are subject to change pending review and audit by the company's independent registered public accounting firm; the company will include its full results of operations in its annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 10-K.

BioLargo CEO Dennis P. Calvert commented, "Our current success reflects the significance of our expanding portfolio of sustainable technologies and products. We believe our revenue growth will continue in 2023 as we focus on our PFAS removal water treatment system the AEC, the pet-odor product Pooph, and major engineering projects. This commercial success also validates our business model and raises the profile for our entire portfolio."

Calvert continued, "In our water technology business, we are finalizing our national network of channel partners and manufacturer's representatives for our PFAS and water treatment technologies, with nine signed agreements covering most of the United States and Canada. Our medical subsidiary also has secured agreements that mobilize over 25 manufacturer's representatives, and is in negotiations with a number of major channel partners that serve specific markets within the healthcare industry. All the initiatives we began in 2022 are moving forward and we look forward to sharing more information as it comes available. 2023 is shaping up to build off the success of 2022, and much more."

To learn more about how BioLargo's technologies help solve some of the world's toughest challenges, read the company's New Year's blog post, found here: https://biolargo.blogspot.com/2023/01/happy-new-year-from-biolargo.html

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

