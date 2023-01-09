Sandro Piancone and Jorge Olson to speak at the event, inviting distributors to market their partnership brand Hemp Hop Cigarettes and Hemp Wraps by Rick Ross

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2023) - Hempacco Co, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ("Hempacco" or the "Company"), a hemp smokables company Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with hemp cigarettes, smoking paper, and alternatives to nicotine tobacco, today announce sponsorship and attendance at the 2023 Rap Snacks Disrupt Summit in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on January 11-12, 2023. Sandro Piancone, CEO, and Jorge Olson, CMO of Hempacco, are invited as guest speakers to promote their partnership brand Hemp Hop Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Wraps with Rick Ross.

Earlier this year, Hempacco launched Hemp Hop Smokables, LLC, a joint venture with hip-hop icon and entrepreneur Rick Ross and Rap Snacks founder and CEO James Lindsay to manufacture a private brand of hemp cigarettes and hemp blunt wraps. Rap Snacks has an existing wholesale distribution network selling to convenience stores throughout the country.

Rap Snacks is "The Official Snack of Hip Hop," a premium collection of hip-hop branded snack products that feature the most popular and exciting recording artists. Rap Snacks is convening all consumer-packaged goods distributors, strategic partners, business executives, celebrities, leading influencers, and stakeholders to preview the year's upcoming campaigns and provide professional and business development resources and tools to its attendees.

Details of the 2023 Rap Snacks Disrupt Summit:

Summit Location: The W Hotel - Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

Summit Date: Wednesday, January 11 & Thursday, January 12, 2023

Summit Times: 8:00 am - 7:00 pm EST

Summit Events: Welcome reception, leadership breakfasts, networking luncheons, corporate exhibit displays, business panel discussions, and awards ceremony

Summit Sponsors: Hemp Hop Cigarettes and Wraps, WrldInvsn, and B Mobile

"Sandro and I are very excited to join James Lindsay and Rick Ross in Florida and speak with their nationwide network of wholesale distributors that sell Rap Snacks and want to sell Hemp Hop Smokables," said Jorge Olson, CMO of Hempacco. "We value the opportunity to show the product, share samples, and start onboarding each one with Hemp Hop Smokables," concluded Mr. Olson.





"We are proud to be sponsors at the 2023 Rap Snacks Disrupt Summit for the first time," commented Sandro Piancone, CEO of Hempacco. "This will be a great opportunity to meet and talk to distributors looking to expand their product portfolios and inform of the growing potential of hemp product sales across the country," continued Sandro Piancone.

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s goal is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand.

Hempacco's operating segments include:

Manufacturing of smokables, hemp rolling paper, and cannabinoid sticks Smokable technology development The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and rolling paper Cheech and Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross

Learn more at www.hempaccoinc.com

Order products at www.realstuffsmokables.com

